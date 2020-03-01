law-enforcement-included-taking-pictures-noted-in-minimal-village

Chicago police are investigating an officer-concerned shooting Sunday afternoon in Small Village on the Southwest Facet.

The taking pictures took place in close proximity to 21st Avenue and California Avenue, in accordance to Chicago police spokesmen Anthony Guglielmi and Tom Ahern. A guy was struck soon after allegedly capturing at the police.

The Chicago Fireplace Department transported a person human being from that deal with to Mt. Sinai Hospital in major-to-essential situation, fireplace officials claimed.

On Friday, a Chicago police officer shot a man at the Grand Red Line station during the afternoon hurry hour in what Mayor Lori Lightfoot identified as an “extremely disturbing” incident.

This is a creating tale, examine again for specifics.