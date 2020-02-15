[law-enforcement-investigating-cabin-business-that-took-some-customers’-lifetime-personal-savings-before-declaring-personal-bankruptcy]

Near

Correction: An before variation of this story included the improper last identify for Lt. Warner. It has been up to date with the appropriate information.

Franklin Law enforcement are investigating a local company that offered prospects log cabins priced in the 6 figures, failed to deliver them, then declared personal bankruptcy.

Riverwood Cabins, which had administrative places of work in Franklin and a manufacturing facility in Lebanon, took in additional than $4 million in client deposits for prefabricated cabins, right before it declared personal bankruptcy on Monday.

The enterprise was collecting deposits from new customers as not too long ago as mid-January, even as purchasers who mentioned they placed orders as extended in the past as December 2018 grew more and more concerned for the reason that their cabins have been under no circumstances shipped.

Some family members dropped their whole life price savings, The Tennessean noted Friday.

Lieutenant Charles Warner, a police spokesman, declined to launch specifics of the investigation, declaring “for the reason that this is an lively, creating scenario, we are not able to offer you with supplemental details at this time.”

G. Rhea Bucy, an attorney for Riverwood CEO Kent Lapp, reported he was unaware of the investigation and could not remark.

Lapp stated in a statement Thursday he had invested a “significant quantity of contemporary funds” into the enterprise, like his personal individual belongings, but it proved “insufficient to fulfill the need.”

Individual bankruptcy filings list a lot more than 60 men and women with deposits ranging from $five,000 to $167,000 on modular log cabin residences. The homes are developed in a factory, shipped in pieces to a customer’s home, then entirely reassembled.

Amy Braun is 1 of about 40 buyers who have designed a Fb guidance group for Riverwood customers in latest days.

She and her husband, the two in their 60s, took out a personal loan to place down a $114,350 deposit in January 2019 for a cabin that never came. The few marketed their own house and now have no long term home.

Braun stated Friday she and other folks in the assistance team are doing the job closely with a Franklin Law enforcement detective

Janice Prior and their spouse, who are also in their 60s, put their deposit down on a prefabricated cabin in Oct 2018. After their first $49,880 payment and a series of delays, a organization salesman asked them to make a next payment of $34,915 in Oct 2019.

The cabin would be built in 3 times, Prior stated she was advised.

It never ever arrived.

Prior explained Friday she and her partner compensated Riverwood applying money from lifetime insurance plan they obtained soon after their adult son’s death in a auto accident. They planned to place it on a piece of land in upstate New York.

“It was not like a memorial or just about anything, just something we could do for the total family,” she stated.

Prior claimed she doesn’t hold out a great deal hope of looking at the money returned.

Much more shoppers may perhaps be impacted.

A filing in the U.S. Personal bankruptcy Courtroom for the Middle District of Tennessee noted that bankruptcies are pending for four of Riverwood Cabins’ affiliated companies — Woodtex of Tennessee, Woodtex of Texas, Woodtex of New York and Woodtex LLC.

Reach Anita Wadhwani at [email protected] 615-259-8092 or stick to her on Twitter @AnitaWadhwani

Read or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/story/information/2020/02/14/franklin-cabin-business-submitted-personal bankruptcy-beneath-police-investigation/4763382002/