Law enforcement is tight to keep Gasparilla safe in 2020

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Local law enforcement must do everything possible to ensure that Gasparilla 2020 is a sure success.

There were watchtowers on Bayshore Boulevard on Friday night as the Tampa Police Department and its partners prepared to close the hatches of the thousands of people who will come to the pirate invasion and parade.

The police will be on the ground, in the air and on the water to ensure that the looting and looting remain as if they were faked.

“It’s a fun time of year, but it’s a busy time for TPD,” police chief Brian Dugan said in one of the few security posts posted on the TPD Facebook page in the days leading up to the celebrations.

A dozen different agencies, including Hillsborough MPs, FDLE and the FBI field office in Tampa, will help with the security measures. Boats, bicycles, divers and bomb dogs patrol the invasion and parade routes.

A shared operations center helps them stay up to date with live video feeds from cameras across the city center.

“We were at the children’s parade last week and had a lot of fun,” said Stephanie Tyler, whose family is experiencing the Gasparilla season for the first time. “We were so impressed with how the city and the police and everyone controlled the crowds.”

On the other hand, Kendall Simpler is something of a gas parilla guru who’s gone all her life.

“My grandfather was a member of Ye Mystic Krewe at the time,” said Simpler. “So Gasparilla is in my DNA.”

Simpler added that over the years she had found increased security and appreciated the effort.

“The city of Tampa does an excellent job of increasing security and ensuring that everyone gets safely from A to B,” she said.

TPD reports that it made 11 arrests during the Gasparilla last year. Nine of them were under the influence of boating.

