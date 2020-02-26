[law-enforcement-make-38-arrests-in-the-course-of-overnight-park,-vacant-constructing-sweeps]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield law enforcement created about 3 dozen arrests during overnight sweeps concentrating on right away campers at city parks and trespassers in vacant structures.

Police reported their procedure took area on Feb. 25 in between three a.m. and 10: 30 a.m. concentrating on Patriots Park, Saunders Park, Jastro Park and Lowell Park.

Officers mentioned 23 people have been arrested for different expenses such as drug possession, possession of stolen assets, delivering false information and facts to law enforcement, trespassing and violating park curfew.

Fifteen other people had been arrested on other excellent warrants, according to officials.

Police explained arrests ended up also built at structures at 3207 Union Ave., 3535 San Dimas St., 208 Goodman St. and 1120 Gage St. that had been deemed unsafe and uninhabitable.