[law-enforcement-name-south-london-gentleman-charged-with-murder-right-after-youthful-crawley-person-killed-in-brighton-combat]

Detectives investigating the death of a young Crawley person who died immediately after becoming hit by a car in Brighton during a fight have charged a gentleman with murder.

Suel Delgado, 20, experienced major head injuries following he was struck by the vehicle at Marine Parade on December one past year. The aspiring footballer, described as a “wonderful lad”, afterwards died in healthcare facility as a result of his injuries.

Two other males were also critically hurt in the incident, which included a BMW X6 car.

Iftekhar Khondaker, 33, of Caithness Street, Mitcham was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in link with the incident on Thursday (February 27).

Khondaker, who is at the moment in custody, is because of to appear ahead of Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 28).





Suel Delgado died just after he was struck by a car pursuing a fight in Brighton

(Picture: Sussex Police/PA Wire)



Suel, a former Thomas Bennett Group College or university pupil, was a promising footballer who played in the Southern Combination Football League for Loxwood. He also previously played for Alfold, 3 Bridges and Broadbridge Heath.

Law enforcement have been to begin with termed to experiences of a substantial group of men and women preventing with weapons on the seafront at five.20am. As they responded, it was documented that 3 of the team experienced then been struck by a automobile.

The vehicle reportedly applied in the attack – a BMW X6 – was found by law enforcement deserted close by.

As effectively as Suel, two other victims, a 18-yr-aged gentleman and a 22-calendar year-aged gentleman, ended up also severely hurt.





Brighton seafront the working day soon after the incident

(Image: @HLOBlog/Twitter/PA Wire)



Images taken just hours after the tragic incident showed blood sprayed on the pavement at the criminal offense scene which was shut to targeted traffic.

A fundraising website page set up on December 4 in a bid to elevate as considerably cash as doable for Suel’s funeral ended up increasing just about £13,000.

Everyone with info is asked to simply call report data on the net or ring 101 quoting Operation Danebridge.

