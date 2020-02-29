law-enforcement:-nashville-officer-recovering-immediately-after-dui-suspect-drives-into-again-of-squad-automobile-on-i-24

Shut Nashville Crime Stoppers enables persons to anonymously post tips to crimes they may possibly have facts about. In this article are many ways you can post a tip to Crime Stoppers.

A Nashville woman faces DUI charges following police say she drove her auto into a law enforcement automobile on Interstate 24 late Thursday.

The rear of the law enforcement vehicle was crumpled in the collision about 11 p.m. Officer Pam Caulder was dealt with for accidents soon after the crash.

Kiana Kom-Loomis, 25, was arrested immediately after currently being dealt with for accidents sustained in the crash at Centennial Clinic, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported.

Law enforcement noted her blood alcohol degree was 0.136% when examined at 2 a.m., four hrs just after the crash. The authorized restrict for running a motor vehicle in Tennessee is .08% blood alcoholic beverages information.

Kom-Loomis was driving on I-24 West in the vicinity of the James Robertson Parkway interchange at the time of the collision, MNPD documented. Tennessee Division of Transportation crews was doing the job in that area Thursday evening, in accordance to police.

Her motor vehicle made make contact with with Caulder’s though the officer was helping TDOT, according to MNPD.

When interviewed by police at the medical center later, the suspect explained to officers she had consumed “3 beers” in advance of driving. Officers reported a odor of alcohol and red, watery eyes throughout the interview.

Caulder, was discharged from the medical center on Friday and was recovering at property, the office explained in a social media put up.

Kom-Loomis was introduced from custody Friday afternoon on a $1,500.

The situation is scheduled for a settlement listening to on March 27.

She was charged in a independent DUI case in January. A hearing in that case has been scheduled for April 27.

