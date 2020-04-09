Law enforcement release CCTV impression after female chased and dragged to ground in tried rape

Detectives from Met Law enforcement are captivating for the public’s support to identify a male they desire to converse to in connection with an attempted rape in Hoxton.

Officers had been identified as to Hoxton Avenue at 5.45am on Saturday, March 7 to a report of a female becoming approached from powering by a male.

The girl, was then reportedly chased and the report claimed he dragged her to the floor and attempted to rape her.

Police say she managed to break free and shout for assist, scaring off the suspect, who then fled the scene.

Detectives investigating the incident are now releasing CCTV images of an unknown male going for walks in Kingsland Superior Street at all over 5.20am, all around 20 minutes right before the incident took put.

The target is remaining supported by professional officers. To day there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Duncan Brown, from CID at Central East Command Unit, who is investigating the incident, said: “This is a major incident and we are incredibly keen to detect and speak to the gentleman in the CCTV visuals.

“If you recognise him, it is essential that you enable us know immediately. All phone calls will be handled in full self esteem.”

Anyone who believes they know the id of the guy is requested to contact police on 101 or get hold of by means of Twitter @MetCC, quoting reference CAD 1622/7 March.

To give info anonymously contact the unbiased charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on the internet via crimestoppers-united kingdom.org.