[law-enforcement-release-illustrations-or-photos-in-hunt-for-man-who-exposed-himself-in-entrance-of-schoolgirl-on-london-underground]

Police are inquiring the public to assist keep track of down a male they want to speak to just after a schoolgirl was flashed on the London Underground.



British Transport Law enforcement (BTP) claimed a man travelling on the Bakerloo Line uncovered himself to the boy or girl on a Tube coach. They have unveiled the photograph of a guy they think can support in their investigation.

The sufferer was travelling from Baker Road Underground station just after 4pm on February 4 when a man sat opposite her as the carriage emptied.

He exposed himself to the little one prior to having off the coach at Queen’s Park Underground Station.

Officers introduced CCTV pictures yesterday of a gentleman they believe has information in the hopes he will be recognised.





British Transport Law enforcement want to discuss to this person

(Impression: BTP)



BTP Detective Inspector Dan Holmes said: “This is plainly an very concerning incident and we are keen to discover this particular person as quickly as doable.

“The sufferer was understandably distressed by what took place, and her and her spouse and children are currently being supported by specially properly trained officers.”

He urged any individual who recognises this man to textual content 61016 quoting reference 276 of 02/03/20 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.