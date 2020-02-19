[law-enforcement-report-several-men-and-women-shot-to-demise-in-german-city-of-hanau]

BERLIN — German police say a number of people were being shot to death in the town of Hanau on Wednesday night.

The dpa news company documented that law enforcement stated men and women ended up killed but it was not very clear accurately what was at the rear of the incident. It also was not promptly clear how lots of men and women have been dead.

Hanau is close to Frankfurt.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk documented, with no citing sources, that an assault took spot in a hookah lounge in the heart of the city. It claimed witnesses described hearing eight or 9 photographs and seeing at minimum 1 human being lying on the ground.

The perpetrator or perpetrators then seemingly went to one more part of the metropolis, the place photographs were being fired in yet another hookah lounge, the broadcaster said.