[law-enforcement-report-statements-from-najib,-rosmah-on-macc-audio-recordings]

Former key minister Datuk Najib Razak (pic) and his wife Datin Rosmah Mansor and Rosmah arrived by means of the again door of Menara two, Bukit Aman at all over 10.15am this morning, supplying the media the slip. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Previous prime minister Datuk Najib Razak and his spouse Datin Rosmah Mansor these days experienced their statements recorded at Bukit Aman in relation to audio recordings unveiled by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on January 8.

Najib and Rosmah arrived by means of the back again doorway of Menara two, Bukit Aman at close to 10.15am this morning, providing the media, who experienced been waiting around at the principal gates of Bukit Aman because 8am, the slip.

The few were being accompanied by their counsels, Mohamed Reza Rahim and Rajivan Nambiar.

Bukit Aman CID prosecution and lawful division assistant director DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid reported their statements were being recorded by the Bukit Aman Categorized Prison Investigation Unit and the process was done at 11.50 am.

“We will critique the statements and will connect with them back again in if we want to,” he stated to Bernama.

Before, Bernama documented that statements from 12 witnesses experienced been taken by the law enforcement for even further investigations into nine audio recordings uncovered by MACC.

These who previously had their statements taken at Bukit Aman involved Baling Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh, who was Najib’s principal personal secretary and Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, former distinctive officer to Najib.

In the meantime, Rajivan explained both equally his customers had given full cooperation to the investigation.

“At 2.30 pm they will give their statements at the MACC Academy, Jalan Duta,” he mentioned when satisfied outside Bukit Aman.

On January eight, the MACC launched the audio recording of a dialogue allegedly involving leakage of details from the Attorney General’s Chambers to Najib when he was the primary minister, and the recordings of quite a few other cellphone conversations with regard to investigations into the 1Malaysia Advancement Bhd and SRC International Sdn Bhd scandals.

Moreover Najib, the conversations allegedly concerned Rosmah, former MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, a international dignitary, and quite a few other men and women. — Bernama