[law-enforcement-reveal-photograph-of-suspect-in-‘shockingly-brutal’-uxbridge-assault-that-left-target-in-coma]

Police have launched a image of a guy they consider to be concerned in a ‘shockingly brutal attack’ in Uxbridge that still left the victim in coma.

The assault occurred around a pub on Uxbridge Superior Street, soon after 3am on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

CCTV footage of the assault reveals a male kicking and stamping on the victim’s head many instances.

The sufferer of the assault, a 34-12 months-old gentleman, was in a coma for 17 times soon after he endured a skull fracture and a bleed on the mind.

He is now out of medical center but has experienced to master to wander again, and is however struggling bodily and psychologically from the assault.

The major aggressor was rapidly determined as Jay Fletcher, 28, of Ennerdale Near, Feltham.

He was arrested on Friday, August 23, 2019 and charged two days afterwards.

On Tuesday, February 25, Fletcher was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court docket, to 12 years’ imprisonment soon after he was discovered guilty of portion 18 GBH with intent.

The choose purchased he ought to serve at least 8 many years of his sentence in jail.

A 2nd male, who held the victim’s head so Fletcher could kick it, has however to be recognized.

‘Shockingly brutal’

Detective Constable Oliver Mallett, the guide investigator, reported: “This was a shockingly brutal attack in which a guy was frequently kicked in the head.

“I am glad that Jay Fletcher has been brought to justice for his section in the assault and will now shell out at the very least eight years in jail.

“Even so, the other individual who took section in the assault has not been discovered, and I would attraction for any individual who recognises the person pictured to call us.

“This incident has still left the victim with lifetime-transforming injuries and justice will not be totally obtained in this scenario unless of course we can arrest and prosecute both equally persons involved in this assault.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any data is asked to connect with police on 101 or make contact with via Twitter @MetCC. Remember to quotation CAD 1164/17AUG

To give data 100 for each cent anonymously get in touch with impartial charity Crimestoppers on the web at crimestoppers-british isles.org