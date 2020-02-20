[law-enforcement-say-eight-killed-in-shootings-in-the-german-town-of-hanau]

By MICHAEL PROBST

HANAU, Germany (AP) — Eight people were killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau late Wednesday, officers said. A nearby broadcaster said the attacks took position at two hookah lounges.

Authorities have been exploring for the perpetrators early Thursday, several hours following the shootings that police explained also wounded about 5 individuals. Law enforcement stated a dark motor vehicle was noticed leaving the area of the very first assault at about 10 p.m. (2100 GMT), and another taking pictures was claimed at a second web page.

Police officers swarmed central Hanau, cordoning off the spot of a single of the shootings as a helicopter hovered overhead. A auto covered in thermal foil also could be seen, with shattered glass subsequent to it. Forensic authorities in white overalls gathered evidence.

A limited law enforcement statement gave no details on the victims and reported a motive was not instantly identified.

“This was a horrible night that will surely occupy us for a lengthy, prolonged time and we will remember with sadness,” Hanau Mayor Claus Kaminsky advised the Bild newspaper.

Regional community broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk stated, without having citing resources, that the very first assault took location in a hookah lounge in the middle of the city. It claimed witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at minimum a person person on the ground.

The shooter or shooters then evidently went to yet another part of the city, in which shots were fired inside of an additional hookah lounge, the broadcaster said. Hookah lounges are places where people obtain to smoke flavored tobacco from Center Jap drinking water pipes.

Hanau is in southwestern Germany, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Frankfurt. It has about 100,000 inhabitants and is positioned in Hesse state.

Law enforcement from neighboring Bavaria were being deployed to help their local colleagues, news agency dpa claimed.

___

Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.