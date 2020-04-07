Law enforcement say man who died in Bentong lockup unfavorable for Covid-19 | Malaysia

Bentong law enforcement chief Supt Yusof Unis stated Covid-19 checks done on him at the Bentong Hospital proved unfavorable and this enabled a article-mortem to be accomplished to ascertain the result in of demise. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, April 7 — The 30-calendar year-old gentleman who died at the Bentong police headquarters lock up on Sunday, believed to be because of to respiratory troubles, did not die thanks to Covid-19.

Bentong police main Supt Yusof Unis claimed Covid-19 tests executed on him at the Bentong Healthcare facility proved unfavorable and this enabled a put up-mortem to be done to figure out the bring about of loss of life.

He claimed the write-up-mortem was carried out at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Healthcare facility below late yesterday and that his physique was introduced to the future-of-kin thereafter.

“The write-up-mortem was not conclusive on the result in of death and we are awaiting the report on toxicology assessments by the Chemistry Section and examination of tissue samples by the pathologist, For now, the situation is even now classified as sudden dying,” he advised Bernama.

The media had noted that the male, who was detained on April 2 to support investigations into a theft situation, died at 1.10am on Sunday, allegedly just after going through respiratory difficulty for about 20 minutes.

Yusof included that police had straight away isolated his cellmates after the incident as a precautionary evaluate in the wake of the unfold of Covid-19 in the nation. — Bernama