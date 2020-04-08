Law enforcement: St Pete gentleman accused of threatening to spread coronavirus charged with terror crime

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg male is going through federal jail time immediately after he allegedly spat on an officer’s face and stated he had the coronavirus.

According to an affidavit, police responded to a domestic violence contact involving James Curry, 31. All through Curry’s arrest, he turned to an officer, declared that he was contaminated with the coronavirus, and coughed on the officer’s arm.

Curry bonded out of the Pinellas County Jail the subsequent day, but law enforcement were referred to as to Curry’s residence yet again.

Police located Curry sitting next to his girlfriend’s front door who had a no-get hold of order against him, which prohibited him from getting in contact with her.

In accordance to law enforcement, Curry grew to become combative when law enforcement tried using to thrust him into a cruiser. It reportedly took pepper spray and a few officers to drive him into the motor vehicle.

Police mentioned Curry tried to kick out the rear window of the cruiser and spat on an officer’s experience when she attempted to pull him absent.

“He then advised her that he spit on her deliberately since he had coronavirus,” the affidavit suggests. “He also mentioned that he understood in which she lived and that he was likely to destroy her.”

Curry analyzed damaging for COVID-19 and people near to Curry as properly as jail staff claimed he confirmed no signals of symptoms.

Curry faces up to 5 many years in federal prison on perpetrating a biological hoax cost.

Most current ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: