Law enforcement that runs a fixed ship during the gas parilla

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The 105th Gasparilla is here and law enforcement is in full swing to ensure all pirates are safe.

More than 32 law enforcement agencies work together to ensure the safety of everyone throughout the Gasparilla weekend.

“Our goal is to make it as safe as possible for everyone and the community,” said Tom Beury, coordinator for special events at the Tampa Police Department.

This is Beury’s 46th Gasparilla Parade and Invasion. He says security measures have been tightened over the year.

“There was no parking in the early days,” said Beury. “With our new parking plan, people can only park on one side of the street. This way the community has access and public security can get through when we have problems. ”

Not to mention that TPD has almost 150 officers who only monitor underage drinking. These 150 are just a small part of the over 1,000 police officers who monitor behavior, control traffic, and more.

Brian Dugan, chief of police at Tampa, says traffic is the biggest challenge at Gasparilla.

“If you block streets and people are not really familiar, they think I can only go down that street, but they can’t,” said Dugan. “We already have a traffic problem here. If you send hundreds of people onto the street, it’s more of a traffic problem than anything else.”

TPD and more than 30 other law enforcement agencies monitor heavy traffic locally and in TPD’s Real Time Crime Center.

After the parade, the city of Tampa will clean up and police officers will open blocked streets.

