[law-enforcement-title-chelsea-murder-victim-as-suspect-remains-in-custody]

The victim of a suspected murder in Chelsea has been named.

Law enforcement were called to St Mark’s Grove at 6.50pm on Monday, February 17 immediately after the London Ambulance Provider were being called to an unresponsive guy inside a property.

A 54-calendar year-aged-person was uncovered with head accidents at the premises. He was pronounced useless at the scene and his upcoming of kin have been knowledgeable.

Though formal identification is nonetheless to choose position, law enforcement have currently (Thursday, February 20) unveiled he is believed to be James Dowdell.

A post-mortem assessment discovered cause of demise as strangulation and blunt drive trauma.

A 47-year-old-gentleman, who was present at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detectives from the Met’s Expert Crime South are investigating, led by Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding.

DCI Harding, reported: “Our ideas continue to be with the victim’s relatives and buddies, who are staying supported by specifically experienced officers at this time.

“Even though we have presently created an arrest in connection with his dying, I would keep on to urge any one with any details to come ahead and share what they know.”

Any person with details, or everyone who was in the vicinity of St Mark’s Grove at the time of the incident and thinks they may possibly have found anything which could help the investigation, is requested to connect with the incident area on 020 8721 4205.

To continue to be 100 for each cent nameless get in touch with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Did you know the victim? Would you like to spend tribute? Email [email protected]