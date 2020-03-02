[law-enforcement-urge-general-public-not-to-strategy-preferred-man-who-absconded-from-hillingdon-psychological-well-being-device]

We will use your email tackle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Noticefor aspects of your information security rights Invalid E-mail

Police are urgently looking for a male who absconded from a mental wellbeing unit centered on the web-site of Hillingdon Hospital.

Ronnell Dennis left the Riverside Centre, which is on the site of of Hillingdon Healthcare facility but run by Central and North West London NHS Foundation Belief, at about 5pm on Sunday (March 1).

Shortly in advance of the 35-calendar year-outdated left the healthcare facility, he reportedly attacked a further affected individual, who has been still left in a significant condition.

The Metropolitan Police say they are “ever more involved for Dennis’ welfare” and imagine he may possibly pose a major hazard to the community.

Dennis is explained as black, all-around 6ft 2in tall and of a proportionate or athletic make. At the time of his disappearance he was carrying black apparel and a black bandana.

He has links to North and West London, as properly as the Residence Counties.

Dennis was previous noticed in the Chalk Hill Estate in Wembley at all-around 10.15pm on Sunday.

Superintendent Duncan Slade, from West Area CID, claimed: “Dennis could be struggling from a psychological health crisis and could behave in an unpredictable method.

“If you have witnessed him due to the fact Sunday, March 1 or know of his whereabouts be sure to do not solution him but dial 999 quickly.

“If you want to pass on info anonymously remember to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Any one who sees Dennis is questioned not to tactic him but to call 999 quickly, quoting a reference of CAD3532/2MAR2020.

Look at crime in your region by putting your postcode into our handy widget beneath:

Want extra news? Go to our homepage.

Do you have a story? Electronic mail [email protected]