Law firm: Hawks’ Chandler Parsons injured after being hit by a drunk driver

January 20 (UPI) – A law firm hired by Atlanta Hawks striker Chandler Parsons said the NBA veteran may have sustained career-related injuries after an accident caused by a drunk driver.

Morgan & Morgan said Monday that Parsons “has suffered several serious and permanent injuries, including traumatic brain injury, a herniated disc and a torn labrum” in the January 15 accident. Parsons traveled home after training when he was involved in the wreck.

The driver who hit Parsons was arrested and charged with DUI. The Hawks announced Wednesday that Parsons was included in the NBA’s concussion protocol after a concussion and whiplash injury, but revealed no further injuries.

“We are currently focusing on helping him fully recover and at the same time we are working to fully hold everyone responsible,” Morgan & Morgan said in a statement.

The 31-year-old Parsons scored an average of 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in five games this season. He has been hindered by numerous knee injuries since 2016. Morgan & Morgan said Parsons was in “best physical shape” at the time of the wreck.

“The guilty driver caused chaos on the road and unnecessarily jeopardized the lives of countless drivers. He is now charged with DUI, admitted to drinking, had alcohol in the car, and passed out after causing a three-way accident at 2 On a Wednesday in a busy intersection that seriously harms and may end Mr. Parsons’ career as a professional athlete, “said Morgan & Morgan.

Parsons works with a team of doctors to recover from his injuries.