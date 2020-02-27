[law-firm-points-out-that-eighteen-12-months-olds-will-overlook-out-on-snap-polls]

Law firm Lim Wei Jiet said Malaysians aged below 21 will not be qualified to vote in the attainable early typical election notwithstanding previous year’s reducing of the voting age. — Image by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Malaysians aged underneath 21 will not be qualified to vote in the attainable early basic election notwithstanding final year’s lowering of the voting age, attorney Lim Wei Jiet claimed.

Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said these days that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has directed him to ship the current political disaster to Parliament as the monarch could not discover any federal lawmaker with the support necessary to sort the authorities.

Dr Mahathir also mentioned a basic election would be essential if Parliament simply cannot opt for a prime minister through an emergency sitting down on Monday.

“Gentle reminder: if no PM decided on on 2nd March & snap Normal Elections referred to as (very likely circumstance), 18-20-year olds Even now Can’t vote in this cycle,” Lim wrote on Twitter.

“Cuz even although Undi18 passed, d date of enforcement of Undi18 is not gazetted nonetheless. 7 million young voters disenfranchised.”

Parliament amended the Federal Structure past July to decrease the minimum amount voting age from 21 to 18.