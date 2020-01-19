Law firm Slater and Gordon investigate class action lawsuit

A leading law firm is investigating a class action lawsuit over the federal government’s $ 100 million community sports scandal.

Andrew Baker, head of the Slater and Gordon’s class action lawsuit, says tens of millions of sports club grants have been given to clubs whose funding applications would otherwise have been unsuccessful.

That’s because Sports Secretary, Deputy Mayor Bridget McKenzie used her own decision criteria to override Sport Australia’s performance-based assessments.

Mr. Baker said Clubs Sport Australia decided that they were worth funding but may have the right to appeal.

“Every dollar that went to a club whose application should have been unsuccessful is a dollar that did not lead to a club that Sport Australia had identified and recommended for funding in accordance with due process,” Baker said in a statement to Sunday.

“These community organizations, clubs and groups have lost because it appears that public funds have been used for political purposes.”

He said a thorough investigation by the Australian National Audit Office showed that there was no legal authority to allow the minister to approve the grants, not Sport Australia.

“This raises serious questions about the legality of the behavior in question,” he said.

“Under these circumstances, clubs that have suffered illegal behavior may have the right to appeal.”

Mr. Baker encouraged non-scholarship clubs to contact Slater and Gordon.

Senator McKenzie is already under pressure to step down from the government front as Labor, the Greens, One Nation and independent MP Zali Steggall supported an Senate investigation into the controversy.