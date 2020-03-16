Lawmakers in Bermuda try to ban same-sex marriage for the third time

Bermuda’s first Prostate Pride took place in 2019 (OUTBermuda / Twitter)

The Bermuda government is trying to ban same-sex marriage for the third time, since it is banned and then legalized on the island twice.

Although the same marriage was legalized in England and Wales in 2013, as well as in Scotland in 2014, and Northern Ireland in 2020, the rules were not limited to the British Overseas Territories, which includes Bermuda, the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar.

Same-sex marriage was legalized in Bermuda in May 2017, but British communities overseas face legal difficulties following the election.

After the 2017 election, however, the Domestic Partnerhip Act was passed in Bermuda’s parliament, meaning that same-sex marriages were exchanged and made for each other.

This came into effect in June 2018, making Bermuda the first country in the world to ban same-sex marriage.

Before long, the Supreme Court in Bermuda ruled that parts of the law prohibiting same-sex marriage should be repealed.

The government urgently appealed the decision, but the Supreme Court upheld the decision, meaning that same-sex marriage was legally amended in November 2018, and remains to this day.

It is now revealed that the final phase of the conflict between LGBT + people in Bermuda and their government will take place at the end of this year.

The LGBT + OUTBermuda rights group has said a government petition against same-sex marriage will be heard by the Privy Council in London, on December 7, 2020.

If the Bermuda government loses the appeal to the Privy Council, it will no longer appeal, ultimately ending the legalization and making the marriage legal on the island.

OUTBermuda said the decision of the high court is likely to be unveiled by early 2021.

Our #FreedomFromMarry has won our last December 7th at the Privy Council in London. The time has come for all in Bermudi to enjoy the same protection and equality that marriage rights guarantee. https://t.co/eW7ZuUc4RG pic.twitter.com/tMciHfG6jz

– OUTBermuda (@outBermuda) March 11, 2020

According to the News News, OUTBermuda chief Adrian Hartnett-Beasley said the agency already knew that our desire to have a wedding was a sport, not a competition ”.

He also said the Privy Council meeting would be “the last step in the fight for our constitutional rights for all Bermudians and all families”, adding: “We should not do the same.”

Zakiya Lord, who is also the director of OUTBermuda, said: “We won the first court and despite any obstacles, Bermuda’s loving friends celebrated their promises in accordance with Bermuda law.

“It’s time for all of us to have the same assurance, security and respect that the rights of marriage have guaranteed.”

Although the government appears to want to oppress the LGBT people, last summer saw the first Bermuda Prostate.

Some 6,000 people participated, which accounts for about 10% of the island’s population.