WASHINGTON – Republican and Democratic U.S. senators will introduce legislation Friday seeking to reaffirm the country’s commitment to global health amid the coronavirus crisis, including the re-establishment of a panel – similar to a President’s abdication Donald Trump – charged with preparing for pandemics.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney and Democrat Chris Murphy will introduce a bill, seen by Reuters, that will establish a Global Health Security Interagency Review Council, and a United States Coordinator for Public Health – to be appointed by Trump – from the National Security Council.

As the Trump administration works to reduce the NSC, which advises the president on security issues, it has revoked the council’s executive directory in 2018.

Some critics say the absence of such a directory contributed to the United States’ sluggish response to the coronavirus outbreak. Trump and administration officials denied the allegations and said they were quick to act to save lives while blaming other entities, including the Chinese government and the World Health Organization, for most of the crisis.

The council proposed by law will meet at least four times a year, provide health security recommendations worldwide and, among other things, evaluate U.S. financial commitments to efforts on global health security. The bill also calls for regular reports to Congress on global health security spending and spending.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, the same senator said the country needed to be better prepared for pandemics.

“Our coronavirus experience has exposed some glaring gaps in our nation’s ability to respond to a pandemic, and it is critical that we be better prepared to coordinate global responses and leadership development to address threats to health in the future, “Romney said.

“The United States will not prevent pandemics like COVID-19 from destroying our country if we do not have enough preparation and planning,” Murphy said.

Romney and Murphy are both members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

A similar bill, as well as bipartisan support, was passed by the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee in March.

Senators introduce the proposal the day after Trump – uttered by many of his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Congress – was released to the World Health Organization, accused of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the uprising coronavirus.

Trump said he would hold U.S. funding for the agency, though he and other administration officials said they are reviewing U.S. funding on the body.

