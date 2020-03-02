lawmakers-propose-that-e-commerce-corporations-be-dependable-for-counterfeits

WASHINGTON – A group of bipartisan lawmakers from the Residence of Representatives on Monday explained a plan to stop the stream of counterfeit products from China and other countries to the United States by building e-commerce providers like Amazon lawfully liable for faux products sold on their web sites.

The proposed legislation was a rare present of bipartisanship in the Property of Associates, which has been substantially divided soon after the impeachment of President Trump. But the irritation that substantial organizations are not doing enough to safeguard American buyers from the dangers of illicit goods from China is a difficulty that has galvanized equally Republicans and Democrats.

%MINIFYHTML73aa4f0f8f87ef937056d369b9629db611% %MINIFYHTML73aa4f0f8f87ef937056d369b9629db612%

The invoice, called Shop Harmless Act, would develop a trademark obligation for providers that market counterfeit solutions that pose dangers to the wellbeing and protection of the consumer, this sort of as medications and professional medical solutions. It would also pressure providers to look at much more rigorously sellers operating on their platforms and to get rid of counterfeit lists and those who consistently market imitations.

"The life of shoppers are at hazard because of to dangerous counterfeit products that are flooding the online market," Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican from Georgia, stated in a statement. "Congress need to produce obligation to protect against these unsafe items from infiltrating the households of hundreds of thousands of People in america."