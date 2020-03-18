Lawrence King: Good News – Album Review

Lawrence King: Perfect greetings

Bondockham

DL

Available March 27, 2020.

Guest Secretary Nick Wilson told LTW for AbTuteute Regards, the only solo album by Law Living King (Damaged Equipment).

For the first time in my race, I heard the Lawrens music. There were about 20 unauthorized artists in the competition and it was the “parts of the eye” that really opened up a track, after copying various tunes. It had a melody reminiscent of the Canadian board, the drums were strong and bright, the bassline low and, in fact, driving the track. It was well put together and it was clear to me that this London-based manufacturer was one to actively pursue.

His first career in the music project was 15 years ago, knowing how much he could enjoy recording copies of the music software, re-sequencing his favorite metal songs & taking a sample with MEDI again.

Since then, Lawrence, like an electronic duo, has released music plans for the “Trad logo” and was released in March of 2001. In 2013, he released the first single EP, “Underbody,” May May On technology

Since then, Lawrence’s first release, and the producer himself said, “I wanted to create an album – it’s really something I always wanted to do after I started making music, but I always felt I had to wait until it was right.” After a bit of follow-up, I can say with absolute certainty that Lawrence has put together his excellent work.

I have provided a breakdown of each track below, but you are advised to listen closely to the album and then listen back. It’s one of those albums full of hidden details that you always find new, even after a lot of listening.

Cold Baptism – the opening track Lawrence builds on a heavy-metal melody before taking the first example to show how much voice is used by the producer. The sense of place between the different parts of the track creates such a deep listening that is characteristic of the entire album. Everything got such a clarity and clarity with the beautifully worked voices.

With the benefit of listening to the full album, Cold Emotion is the perfect opening, as it sets the tone for the following tracks and shows a lot of production and character that puts Lawrence at the top of the game.

Shimamy Kedi: The drums are running fast and hitting the road firmly on the track. Beautiful melodic notes will stay on track and stay on track. The track is a roller coaster, threatens to open without doing so, and Lawrence is good at what he’s trying to achieve on the track. Sammymi Kodi is a bicycle ride on the small islands of South Japan in South Japan, and the nature of this track makes for a musical journey.

Although the album can only be released after download, it’s clear that the album’s Ebb and Flow really is intended. There is a beautiful balance between some of the slower tracks like Rays, Raze and Slow Wave Circadia and some of the slower tracks like the fast-paced Frei Morgan and surprisingly gothic, but everything retains the signature Law King sound and collaboration.

An example of a well-thought-out album flow is how a track draws blood to one of the album’s positions. The track builds up before the entry into the track and the following track, accompanied by a piano-ripped piano riff. Absolute majesty.

Deliver It will once again showcase the outstanding piece of music as one of my favorites, rebuilding it from a few sounds to a more secure environment. The track has a lot of focus on vocal samples that can sometimes feel like a place on the board, with the occasional guitar loop up to direction and varying levels of vocals, the Canadian track, the most beautiful tunes just for you, and the classic Classic Eggs The endless healing for us by Medesol. As soon as I was done, I had to play right away and each time I found more details that I missed in the previous audience.

Astral Dent – For me this is one of the most visual tracks on the album because it eliminates dystopian sci-fi landscape images. Again, with the introduction of one of his inspirations on the album, the track has a visual feel due to its original tune. The drums are again broken and stuck and are placed under high-end sets that close and exit throughout the track. The track also shows one of my favorite moments on the album, which brings a hidden key that increases the volume you ask to listen to as you listen.

Gangzuzler – Like the name of Shimmimi Cheddo and Astor Dent, the name of this track matches the height of the track. As the second album of the album, it has a well-chosen player and majesty, and in the end, he performed well on the final floor in a manner that suited Law Erinis’ wonderful work, Terminal Glow EP. Perfect belter.

The second half of the album begins with a haunting guitar that uploads images of sleeping in the fields on a summer day in the clouds and natural surroundings. Dragging another album stop will appear next. The phrase “late” from the Suffolk phrase from the home of Laurelkul. The track supports more than standard breaks, but the track really stands out and highlights the talent of Lawyer. One thing that floating points boast is jazzy and often a bad thing. Like everyone else on the album, the track is in permanent construction before the track breaks down and opens to heavy-duty drums.

Slow Wave Serbia is one of the most interesting tracks on the album. It has a few key changes that are popular throughout, and notes that slide in the background really drive the whole tune forward. Similar to the Shamimi Kedi, the track extends without much variation, but is so beautiful and well-crafted that it catches interest. No space available on Tippers Broken Soul Jamboree.

We’re going to the first single-album album, Shut Loop. Lawrence has shown his ability to build a way before opening everything in half, with all the smiles of a flathead. As you listen to headphones with headphones, the focus on this track comes to the forefront. At first you can make very subtle sounds and what can be a sample of a recent train from Lawyan to Japan. After some amazing synthesizers to come, you can make a bamboo train sample near the end.

With the quality of the album tracks, as a first choice, I don’t think Schut Leip is one of the strongest at first, but after listening a few times to a good set of headphones, you can appreciate the amount of time and unique craftsmanship. Entered in. This is true for every track on the album, but it’s fun to hear and pull out the amazing and better details on this track. As Lawrence put it, “I want to incorporate too many small, hidden details and allow the tracks to evolve slowly and naturally over a specific theme or theme.”

The track in the album Fara Morgana is one of the fastest tracks on the album and a perfect fit. Grammar work is mind-bogglingly and I have been able to guess which of the next key will come in the first few episodes. I absolutely love it. What is missing in a lot of electronic music today is a wonderful thing and how good this is to create a tune that will adjust your imagination. The whole tune is really fun, filled with pure joy, excitement, and dancefloor ambitions. It’s the longest song on the album at 7 minutes 37 and you want to play it again when you’re done.

The last track on the album is Frascade, which brings things back down and closes the album perfectly. It’s another slow track that fits well with the previous track. What is again prominent is sound transparency. Teaching on this track, as with the rest of the album, has made it clear that everything is as bright as possible. It is indeed a work of wisdom.

You can truly appreciate that from beginning to end, Travis Lawrence has a well-thought-out and well-kept personal record. There are obvious influences on the journey to Japan in used sounds, but background sound samples used on tracks such as Blood and Shot Lip / Tracks. Sword topics like “Cold Immersion” and the track on the track showed a love for cold water swimming and his hometown of Suffolk.

Each track is packed with real crafts and techniques that capture your interest, and while the arrangements are often complex, the mix is ​​not muddy. Perfect ability within itself.

As mentioned, if you can, I get the best headphones you can find in the 12 tracks as far as the top. You’ll be rewarded with one of the best albums you can hear in 2020 without being cruel.

~

Lawrence has been showing some of the same live tabs lately and is planning and creating a live show. Follow him on @lawrenke on Twitter for more details.

You can purchase full subscriptions from Bandcamp on March 2 (please note that this Friday Bandwidth does not receive any revenue to support the arts through their website).

Nick Wilkinson is an electronic hater and is available via Twitter @Nick_Wilkinson

Related