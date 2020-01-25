Laws could make Washington the leader in AI regs

divide

Washington State could become a leader in the regulation of artificial intelligence with a series of legislative proposals made during the legislature. Legislation deals with digital profiling and biometric screening and is part of a broader list of draft laws that relate to the technology GeekWire believes the legislator is considering.

Microsoft and its president have been calling on regulators to pass Artificial Intelligence (AI) laws for months. Amazon has also started asking about AI tech regulation. Critics, however, claim that involving both companies in the legislative process is one way to ensure that laws don’t become too burdensome. Taken together, the bills are designed to show growing concern from lawmakers and citizens about how AI will affect normal life.

In one case, Washington Senator Reuven Carlyle, among others, is striving for new data protection legislation. Legislators have issued a separate bill on face recognition. Another bill relates to AI-enabled profiling to ensure that machines cannot make decisions that could affect Washington residents.

As an example, a C-store owner could use AI-Tech to predict customer mood. With the technology that reads facial expressions, the software tells the clerk that the customer appears to be angry and scared. This information, in turn, causes the owner to get the customer out of business about fears of shoplifting.

In a separate announcement made at the end of last year, two U.S. lawmakers submitted a new bill to create a federal agency that is solely responsible for regulating the tech industry. The online data protection law, if passed, would lead to the establishment of the Digital Privacy Agency (DPA). The agency would have 1,600 officials, legislate and ensure compliance with the data protection rules imposed. Legislation is responding to data protection scandals.

