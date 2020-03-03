lawsuit-claims-lake-county-unique-ed-district-unsuccessful-to-defend-specific-requirements-university-student-from-intercourse-assault

The mother and father of a unique requirements scholar assert she was sexually abused by a instructing aide since the Particular Education and learning District of Lake County failed to shield her, a new lawsuit statements.

Israel Suaste-Gonzalez allegedly abused the scholar “many, numerous times” throughout the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 faculty decades, in accordance to a lawsuit filed Feb. 27 in Lake County Circuit Courtroom.

The lawsuit states the university district failed to implement its coverage stopping male teachers from getting by itself with female pupils unsuccessful to maintain a enough number of personnel on employees unsuccessful to educate team to avert sexual intercourse abuse and improperly authorized a male to supervise a female university student switching her dresses.

He allegedly instructed her to “not to notify any one about what he had carried out,” in accordance to the accommodate.

“It is not straightforward to report sexual abuse, in particular when the abuser is in a placement of electricity. Sadly, this harmless young girl has endured extreme psychological distress from these horrific acts,” the plaintiff’s lawyer Patrick A. Salvi reported in a statement.

Suaste-Gonzalez was billed in December 2019 with aggravated legal sexual assault, prison sexual assault and aggravated legal sexual abuse, in accordance to the Lake County state’s attorney’s office. He pleaded not responsible and the case is pending, in accordance to court docket records.

He was a paraprofessional at the Specific Schooling District of Lake County’s Atkinson locale from 2016 via 2018, the state’s attorney’s office claimed.

The lawsuit names Suaste-Gonzalez and the Distinctive Training District of Lake County as defendants. Neither quickly responded to a ask for for remark.

The suit is in search of far more than $50,000.