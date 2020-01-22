Lawsuit filed to protect turtles in Mississippi, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Two environmental groups have sued the Trump administration for failing to protect the tortoises found in Mississippi and Louisiana under the Endangered Species Act.

The lawsuit claims an endangered or threatened status for the Pearl River map turtle found in the Pearl River watershed in Louisiana and Mississippi, and the Pascagoula map turtle found only in part of the Mississippi Pascagoula River system is.

“These turtles are in a steep decline and face major threats, but the Trump administration is trying to protect them,” lawyer Jason Totoiu said in a press release on Tuesday. “The two species are unique to these two rivers only, but they will be forgotten by traps, pollution, and ruthless development, including another unnecessary dam on the Pearl River.”

The U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing the lawsuit filed against the U.S. at the Washington, DC federal court on Tuesday. Fish and wildlife services; its director, Aurelia Skipwith; and Home Secretary David Bernhardt, spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle said.

Totoiu works for the Center for Biological Diversity, which, together with New Orleans-based Healthy Gulf, was on trial for plans for a dam in the Hinds and Rankin counties to wipe out the Pearl River tortoise by the rivers they live in , to be turned into a lake.

Threats to both species include improvements in boat navigation that remove the logs and logs where the turtles bask, and the sale of the turtles themselves, Totoiu said in an interview. He said the turtles are sold not only for the pet trade, but also for Asian food and drug markets. “It is common to many species in the southeastern United States, but especially these,” he said.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature regards both Pascagoula and Pearl River Map Turtles as endangered, the number of which is falling.

Card turtles were given the name for shell markings that resemble cards. They are also called saw blades because their shells have a central comb that sometimes forms saw-like points.

Pascagoula and Pearl River Map Turtles are among 13 types of Map Turtles. They look so similar that until June 2010 – two months after environmental groups asked for protection for the Pascagoula map turtle – they were considered one species.

The groups informed the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in November 2018 and again in October 2019 that they would sue if the agency did not decide within 60 days whether the turtles were at risk.

The application to decide whether the turtles should be classified as endangered or threatened was made one year after Barack Obama’s presidency. According to Noah Greenwald, director of the Center for Endangered Species, his administration has worked to reduce the backlog. He said a schedule agreed towards the end of the Obama administration has been ignored since Donald Trump took office.

“The Trump administration has just discontinued the listing program,” said Greenwald. “They have only listed 21 species in the past three years … they are not following their work schedule.”

Without protection, Totoiu said, both species could “die out in my life, and that of many people who enjoy seeing them in the wild.”