lawsuit-seeks-to-remove-sanders-from-florida-democratic-ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A pair of Floridians are asking a state court to remove Sen. Bernie Sanders from Florida’s March 17 primary ballot.
A lawsuit filed in Leon County argues that Sanders is an independent and not a Democrat — and therefore should not be allowed to appear on the Democratic ballot.
Sanders is officially an independent U.S. Senator from Vermont but caucuses with Democrats. He is now the front-runner among a dwindling field of Democratic White House hopefuls.
Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Juan Peñalosa called the lawsuit “ridiculous.” Peñalosa said the state party had unanimously voted to place Sanders on the Florida ballot.
