Lawsuit seeks to remove Sanders from Florida Democratic ballot

By
Nellie McDonald
-
lawsuit-seeks-to-remove-sanders-from-florida-democratic-ballot

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/John Locher)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A pair of Floridians are asking a state court to remove Sen. Bernie Sanders from Florida’s March 17 primary ballot.

A lawsuit filed in Leon County argues that Sanders is an independent and not a Democrat — and therefore should not be allowed to appear on the Democratic ballot.

Sanders is officially an independent U.S. Senator from Vermont but caucuses with Democrats. He is now the front-runner among a dwindling field of Democratic White House hopefuls.

Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Juan Peñalosa called the lawsuit “ridiculous.” Peñalosa said the state party had unanimously voted to place Sanders on the Florida ballot.

Top Videos

K-9 memorial pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled

Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled

Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization

Thumbnail for the video titled

Sheriff’s deputies looking for man in Brandon voyeur case

Thumbnail for the video titled

Remarkable woman: Rachel Hughes

Thumbnail for the video titled

Juul investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled

Zach Bogosian on what he can bring to the Tampa Bay Lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled

Jon Cooper on Erik Cernak

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay brides seeing wedding dress shipping delays due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Package delivery problem creating a frustrating situation for Lakeshore Ranch residents

Thumbnail for the video titled

the newest member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Barclay Goodrow, on the trade

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss