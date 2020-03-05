lawyer-for-tpd-officer-who-owns-gun-made-use-of-in-teen’s-dying-responds-to-sheriff-chronister’s-interview-with-wfla

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The legal professional for the Tampa Police Officer who owns the gun employed in the taking pictures loss of life of 15-year-outdated Bradley Hulett is pushing back in opposition to remarks from the Hillsborough County’s Sheriff.

eight On Your Side has not discovered Officer Edwin Perez until eventually sitting down down with his attorney Wednesday for an job interview in reaction to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister stating that the officer’s failure to thoroughly protected his gun contributed to Hulett’s demise.

“We all want to better the regulation, we all want to make it safer for everyone, but in executing so we don’t damage the popularity of a police officer,” Perez’s Lawyer Rick Escobar claimed.

Officer Perez’s legal professional claims his customer has been given a lot of accolades for the duration of his 28-calendar year profession as a regulation enforcement officer.

“He is an exceptional police officer for this group,” Escobar claimed.

Point out Lawyer Andrew Warren declared very last Friday that Perez would not be billed for violating the state’s harmless storage regulation.

“Just due to the fact he simply cannot be criminally pursued does not mean that personal doesn’t bear any accountability on the tragic dying that occurred that night,” Sheriff Chronister mentioned.

Chronister stated regulation enforcement officers must be held to a larger standard when it arrives to properly storing firearms.

“I consider that the gun operator who unsuccessful to properly retail outlet his firearm that evening is even far more accountable than an inquisitive teen,” Chronister advised eight On Your Side Tuesday.

In accordance to the arrest report for Christopher Bevan, the 15-year-previous charged with manslaughter with a firearm, the officer’s gun experienced been returned to the master bedroom by the time deputies arrived.

The report reported deputies found the 9mm semiautomatic handgun in the holster on a compact cabinet and a single shell casing in the home where Hulett was shot in the back again of the head.

“When he remaining that house that morning and locked that bed room door Edwin Perez considered that that individual firearm was completely, absolutely unloaded,” Escobar explained.

Escobar advised 8 On Your Aspect it was an “innocent mistake” that he remaining a person round in the chamber. He said he has a everyday regime of eliminating the magazine from the gun in advance of locking his bedroom.

“This is an person that by anybody’s stretch of the imagination went way beyond the call of the safe and sound storage act,” Escobar explained.

The Point out Lawyer uncovered Perez’s son unlocked the door using a paperclip when he went to use the lavatory in the bedroom.

Sheriff Chronister explained to eight On Your Side he options to meet with lawmakers in Tallahassee on Thursday as he advocates for changes to the state’s protected storage legislation.

“This is about a 15-yr-previous who had so a lot existence to are living that had his existence taken from him,” Chronister said.

Tampa police are conducting an inside affairs investigation to ascertain if Officer Perez violated division policies. Escobar mentioned he does not assume his consumer will confront any self-discipline.