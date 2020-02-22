[lawyer-in-jussie-smollett-case-seeks-pro-guidance-on-how-to-handle-the-public-highlight]

Stranger than fiction?

Sneed hears Chicago lawyer Gloria Schmidt, who signifies the two Osundairo brothers described in actor Jussie Smollett’s alleged “racial assault” case — which eventually put Cook County State’s Legal professional Kim Foxx on the political sizzling seat — is now in search of advice from just one of Foxx’s Hollywood mates on how to manage publicity.

Translation: Sneed noticed a tweet Schmidt dispatched Wednesday to renowned design /Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, who just endorsed Foxx for reelection.

To wit: Sneed is advised Foxx appreciates the Legends through the Hollywood fundraising circuit and the Time's Up motion.

Schmidt tweeted:

“Hi Chrissy, I’m new to Twitter but I have been a supporter of yours for yrs. Even observed your hubby are living when he opened for other artists. I’m the legal professional on the Jussie Smollett scenario, for the brothers. I could use your information on one thing!”

What advice? How to cope with publicity given that attracting large-name consumers?

“I’m new to social media and my total legislation observe is and was designed on referrals and word of mouth,” Schmidt informed Sneed.

“I’ve spent zero dollars on advertisement,” she stated. “I’m new to this variety of publicity. I just desired to request her tips on how to handle favourable and unfavorable publicity.

“I experienced no plan they are pals. Which is neat. I harbor no ill will. It is Ok who he (Legend) endorses. It is all very good.”

By the way, Schmidt tells Sneed she now only signifies Azriel Clary — no extended Joycelyn Savage — one of alleged sexual assault offender/singer R. Kelly’s two girlfriends he at the time shared an apartment with at Trump Tower.