Italian lawyer Carlo Taormina has been jailed in European Union courts for calling the drug dealers “gay.” (Instagram)

Italian lawyer Carlo Taormina, who said “homosexuals are gay” and who refuses to work, failed on Thursday to defend the courts in the European Union’s highest court.

The trial has found that Taormina, 79, has taken herself to the Court of Justice of the European Union for her 2013 speech on the radio, La Zanzara.

“Homosexuals are women and women,” he said at the time, according to the Court House News, “with genitalia and genetics.”

Taormina, who at the time was a lawyer at the law firm, also said that he would not hire an LGBT person, which makes their case without Rete Lenford.

Carlo Taormina, who refused to work for a gay job, defends the idea by stating that his company was not a part-time employee.

The site said Taormina’s comments violate anti-discrimination laws. They won the first lawsuit in 2014, forcing Taormina to pay € 10,000 in damages.

However, he appealed the decision and defended himself by saying his company was not hiring after making a statement. Moreover, he said that the Equity Framework Directive 2000 – which is the EU’s labor law – could not match its comments on racism.

The Italian Supreme Court has referred the matter to the EU Court of Justice, with the Luxembourg court’s ruling that the imperial court says is indeed discriminatory.

The judge said the comments fell on the recommendation, which involved “employment opportunities” and “jobs”.

“The connection between the terms and the probability of being retired or established by attorneys’ attorneys unrelated to the matter is not without meaning,” the English translation of the seven-judge ruling said.

Judges, perhaps fearing that the ruling would be based on freedom of speech and expression, argued that while it limits the scope of the case, they stated: “Freedom of expression is not a fundamental right and their use may be limited.”

“The introduction of discriminatory attitudes toward the workplace is an activity undertaken by an employer or a person who appears to be able to apply the relevant principles of the recruitment process to the detriment of potential candidates,” the group wrote.