Lawyer: US case against Huawei Meng is “a facade”

January 21 (UPI) – A Canadian court has opened hearings on the senior case of a Huawei executive fighting against extradition to the United States.

Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, 47, was arrested on December 1, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia, at the request of the United States, where she was exposed to multiple charges of fraud and bank fraud, as well as violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

On Monday, she was tried in the defendant’s bulletproof box when the first phase of the trial, in which the British Columbia Supreme Court will investigate whether the charges against her are crimes in Canada, a concept known as double crime, began – and if so, the delivered process continues.

Attorney Richard Peck called the allegations of fraud against her “a facade” because Canada does not accept sanctions that the United States accuses her of violating.

Prosecutors accused Meng of sanctioning HSBC when she lied to the bank in 2013 about Huawei’s relationship with an Iranian subsidiary.

“This case is based on allegations of US sanctions violation that Canada has rejected,” he said. “The United States has (Mengs) alleged behavior considered fraud against a bank. This is a trick.”

He said the extradition case looks like the United States is using Canada to enforce sanctions that they disagree with, as it is still a member of a multi-nation nuclear deal that US President Trump withdrew in 2018 ,

Prosecutors have said this justifies extradition on the grounds that if the crimes alleged in the charges were committed on Canadian soil, they would be considered illegal.

Meng has dismissed the indictment and filed a counterclaim against Canada for unlawful detention. He accused the North American country of violating its rights.

China has repeatedly expressed support for its citizens and on Monday accused Canada and the United States of using their bilateral extradition treaty to “arbitrarily” arrest a Chinese citizen.

“This is a serious political incident that seriously violates the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizen,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a press conference. “We again urge the Canadian side to take China’s position and concerns seriously, to release Ms. Meng and to ensure her safe return to China at an early stage.”

Huawei released a statement that it was considered inappropriate to comment the case as in court, but trusting the Canadian judicial system will prove Meng’s innocence.

“Huawei stands with Ms. Meng in her quest for justice and freedom,” said Huawei spokesman Benjamin Howes in a recorded statement. “We hope that Ms. Meng will be with her family, colleagues and friends as soon as possible.”

Meng’s arrest last December broke relations between the two countries. China was largely seen as retaliation and arrested two Canadian nationals for espionage shortly after Meng was detained at Vancouver Airport.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters Monday in Winnipeg that the release of Canadian diplomat Micheal Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor was the government’s top priority.

“Our government has recognized that we are a country under the rule of law and we are sticking to our extradition obligations, and we have to, and we will,” she said.