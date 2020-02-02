Lawyer wants to prove his innocence

Fotis Dulos, the American who is accused of killing his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos, was pronounced dead two days earlier after an apparent attempted suicide.

But that doesn’t stop Fotis Dulos’s lawyer from insisting that he is innocent.

To this end, Dulos’ lawyer Norm Pattis has asked the state to continue the criminal process against a defendant who is no longer alive.

Fotis Dulos (center) was accused of killing his estranged wife. (AP)

It remains to be seen whether a posthumous trial will take place, but legal experts told CNN that such a procedure is extremely rare.

“In my experience, it is completely unprecedented to deal with the case where the accused died,” said Todd Fernow, a law professor and director of the Connecticut Criminal Law Clinic.

“But I don’t know of any decision that says it’s forbidden.”

Last month Dulos pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife.

But with his death, the future of the case is in the air, and with it the question of whether the public will ever know about Jennifer Farber Dulo’s fate.

Here is the case and what could happen next.

Jennifer Dulos has not been seen since May. (CNN)

“Sentenced to Public Opinion Court”

Dulos and Farber Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five, was in the middle of a bitter divorce and custody battle when she disappeared in May 2019.

A week later, Dulos and his then girlfriend Michelle Troconis were accused of manipulating or fabricating evidence.

Dulos was charged with murder and kidnapping last month. He had a $ 6 million bond when he didn’t show up for a hearing on Tuesday.

The hearing of the bond was scheduled after it was determined that one of the properties used to secure its bond was in foreclosure and failed to meet the bond directive set by the court.

Authorities went to his home in Farmington, Connecticut and found Dulos in “bad” condition, his lawyer said.

He was finally taken to a New York hospital, where he died on Thursday.

Pattis insisted that Dulos’s death did not reflect “a sense of guilt”, but “a conscience overwhelmed by the weight of a world too busy to listen to and that wanted a story more than the truth.”

Dulos deserved his day in court, Pattis said, because “he was tried and convicted in public opinion.”

“Now,” he said, “he was executed.”

Fotis Dulos was arrested at his home in Farmington, Connecticut. (AP)

The judge could think about costs, justice and lack of imprisonment

If a defendant dies before a case is brought to trial, the prosecution typically files the Nolle Prosequi or a notice not to file an indictment, and a judge can either dismiss the case, or the indictment is dismissed after 13 months.

“In general … the trial is over, there is no trial, there is no case, the charges are dismissed. They are not pursuing the dead,” said Joey Jackson, a lawyer and CNN legal analyst.

Mr. Pattis filed an application to prevent this from happening and asked the court to replace Dulos’ estate as a criminal suspect.

Dulos’s lawyers wrote in the request that the authorities found a note after his suicide attempt that Dulos wrote.

According to a copy of the CNN note, Dulos said the case against him was “invented by law enforcement officials” and claimed that his lawyer could explain some of the evidence against him.

However, there are other factors that the court might consider when deciding to admit Dulos.

One problem, said Mr. Fernow, is that a dead accused cannot go to jail if found guilty, and neither can his estate.

And if Dulos cannot be punished, the court may have difficulty finding an interest in the future.

“From the state’s point of view,” If we win, we won’t win, “said Fernow.

Another factor is the potential cost that the process would mean for the state.

And this case, said Fernow, could be very costly, he said, referring to “just the sheer volume of evidence, the minutiae collected by investigators and brought to court.”

“I can tell you that this case will be a very expensive one for the state,” he said, adding later, “We’re talking in the millions.”

But another thing to look at is the family, said Mr. Jackson.

The couple had five children who have lived with Jennifer Dulos’ mother since she disappeared.

The family, he said, “definitely deserves to know what happened to their loved one, and I think that should weigh heavily.”

What happens to two other suspects?

A posthumous process “does not take place,” said Jackson.

However, he believes that Mr. Pattis may have a case due to Ms. Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, the former lawyer for Dulos.

Both are charged with conspiracy to murder the case. You have not lodged any pleas.

In the note Dulos left, he wrote that neither Mrs. Troconis nor Mr. Mawhinney had anything to do with his wife’s disappearance.

According to Jackson, Pattis could argue that if prosecutors intend to initiate a lawsuit against Troconis and Mawhinney, it would not be a burden on the state to hold a lawsuit against Dulos.

“We have the same police officers, we have the same evidence, we have the same facts and circumstances, we have the same forensic analysis and experts that we will conduct,” said Jackson.

“It doesn’t seem to be tough on the judiciary, the witnesses, or the financial burden on the state to move forward,” he said, “since you are trying to do it with two other parties anyway.”

It’s not a “slam dunk,” said Mr. Jackson, but the Dulos case is not a typical case.

“I think Norm Pattis has a realistic idea that this application will be approved in these unique circumstances,” he said.

But if the prosecutors just wanted to present the evidence against Dulos, they wouldn’t have to take him to court.

These facts could come to light in Ms. Troconis and Mr. Mawhinney’s lawsuits over the conspiracy charge, Mr. Jackson said.

But the jury would decide their guilt – not Dulos’ as Mr. Pattis wished.

Mr. Fernow believes that Dulos’s death will have “tremendous effects” on Ms. Troconis and Mr. Mawhinney’s cases, but said it is unclear whether any evidence against Dulos will be admissible in their cases.

If one of them were his client, he said, he would “contradict everywhere that this is not relevant to what you accuse my client of”.

At this point, he added, prosecutors could have checked Dulos’ estate as well as Mr. Pattis wishes.

Many believe that Ms. Troconis and Mr. Mawhinney were only arrested to put pressure on the state against Fotis Dulos, Mr. Fernow said.

But now he’s gone and “their incentive to say something has disappeared,” said Mr. Fernow.

Civil action is an option

There is a possibility of a civil lawsuit, and both Mr. Fernow and Mr. Jackson pointed to the O.J. Simpson case as an example.

After Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, their families sued Simpson in a civil court and received millions of dollars.

The lawsuit against a person’s estate is far more common than the lawsuit against the accused in criminal proceedings.

When the family of Jennifer Farber, or her estate, sued Dulos’ estate for unjustified death, Fernow said, “The case may be settled,” although the level of evidence is lower.

“But it’s not a substitute for what Norm (Pattis) wants out of there,” he said.

“The real question of his guilt or innocence really needs criminal proceedings to be solved.”

* Readers looking for support can contact Lifeline at 13 11 14.