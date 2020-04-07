Lawyers are trying to keep millions of foreign workers in the US.

Immigration business lawyers ask a federal judge to take control of President Donald Trump’s immigration system and then suspend the routine visa deadlines for at least two million foreign workers until after they have passed the coronavirus epidemic.

The judge should “assume jurisdiction over this matter” and instruct the Department of Homeland Security to extend visas for foreign workers, based on the April 3 lawsuit of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

The stakes are very high. Under federal rules, as long as American and Indian companies fired visa workers (such as H-1Bs), in the coronavirus accident, visa workers must return home. Applying this application will release many blue-collar and white-collar jobs for Americans stopped by China’s Wuhan virus.

Indian companies are pushing the federal agencies to keep their workers laid off in the United States, and the Indian press is printing more and more dramatic titles. For example, one subset of MoneyControl.com stated that “About 20-30 percent of U.S. H-1B and H4 visitor holders in the United States may be required to return home in the next 5-7 months.”

The article MoneyControl.com cited one of more than a million U.S. legal contract workers in the United States:

“I wake up sweating thinking about when we should leave the country,” said Priya, fearing that his company, like many others in the U.S., could be rid of H-1B workers.

“There are many who work without pay. It won’t be too long before the dismissal begins, “he said. She has a year-old daughter and her husband also holds an H-1B visa.

“I’m surprised we didn’t see the impact of the accident on foreign visa workers,” said John Miano, a lawyer at the Immigration Reform Law Institute. “If we have a third of the non-working people, that should include one-third of the H-1B workers,” he said, adding “there are good times (they will need to go home) unless that someone happens. “

The federal government also maintains approximately 1.3 million white-collar foreign workers in the United States, as well as more than one million workers with work permits in the United States.

Most visa workers are white-collar graduates who applied for the H-1B, L-1, TN, OPT, and CPT programs.

There is also a growing population of white-collar illegal aliens in the United States. This population includes people who are out of study or employment visas and who work illegally after using a B-1 visitor visa to enter the United States.

Most work permits are from blue-collar migrants. They include green card applicants, asylum seekers, and illegal aliens enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty.

The attorneys’ request comes after a group of GOP senators silently blocked a Democratic effort to restart labor permits for $ 1 million visa workers and work permit workers who occupy the United States. The giveaway was inserted in the Democrat’s coronavirus rescue bill, but was stopped when GOP senators warned his teammates “not to open the can of worm immigration in the coronavirus bill,” said say a Hill source.

GOP senators who opposed visa issuance include Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Senator Tom Cotton R-AR) and Senator Josh Hawley (R-IA). MO). His group was supported by a larger group of POP senators who are still “concerned about any use of the coronavirus (bill) to pass an immigration bill,” the source said.

Corp’s attorneys hid the H-1B program in complexity, but they never expected a virus to close its various offices.

So now NASSCOM wants Trump’s deputies to help them keep 100 Ks of # H1Bs on the right side of the “LCA” fake-or-leave DoL rules.

All by November 2020. https://t.co/qe1RLSScuh

– Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) April 4, 2020

The AILA filed the lawsuit on April 3, which includes lawyers working for companies that import foreign workers. The lawsuit says the “global pandemic has caused a great need to stop at the workplace, at home, at schools – everywhere.” It is irrational that USCIS misunderstands the human and professional needs of the members of the lawsuit. “

These “needs” include the possibility of renewing work permits and visa extensions, for foreign workers, the lawsuit says:

For example, children under 8 years of age C.F.R. § 214.1 (c) (1), a petitioner seeking the services of an E – 1, E – 2, E – 3, H – 1B, H – 1B1, H – 2A, H – 2B, H – 3, Non-immigrant L – 1, O – 1, O – 2, P – 1, P – 2, P – 3, Q – 1, R – 1 or TN beyond the period granted above, must apply for an extension of ‘stay on the designated form. by USCIS, with the rate prescribed in 8 CFR § 103.7 (b) (1), with the initial tests specified in § 214.2, and in accordance with the instructions on the form, which provide that the extension or change of status they must be submitted before the authorized expiration of the foreign country.

The judge should take control, the lawsuit said, adding:

To declare that the COVID-19 pandemic is an extraordinary circumstance beyond the control of the plaintiff’s members as to the applicants or petitioners for immigration benefits; C. Order USCIS to indicate all deadlines for initial requests, responses to all requests for evidence, or other responses due March 1, 2020, or after requests for extension of ‘status, maintenance of the state and termination of any expiration of authorization of state or employment; D. Order USCIS to “maintain the status quo” for eligibility purposes for protection against withdrawal, work authorization and immigration benefits as of the date the president declares a national emergency to occur. start on March 1, 2020 up to 90 days after the emergency officially ends.

“The federal lawsuit is just a joke,” Miano responded. “The courts are being asked to act like an administration (the White House): they ask for judicial activism to the maximum.”

American professionals have organized to fight the H-1B program through the American Workers Coalition, the TechWorkers United States, ProUSworkers, and the White Collar Workers of America.

The new TechsUnite.US site was created to help American graduates collaborate anonymously while protecting themselves with encryption.

In turn, these groups are supported by some sites that track the scale and location of the outsourcing industry in each legislator’s district. The sites include SAITJ.org and H1BFacts.com. “The scope of this thing is really incredible,” said one researcher.

Other places document the conflicts created by various foreign business practices in the United States. The non-political site MyVisaJobs.com also provides a wealth of information on H-1B outsourcing and green card rewards in various industries.

In the 2016 election, Trump sought to win the votes of college graduates who have been beaten by the H-1B program. In March 2016, after much zig-zagging, Trump stated:

The H-1B program is neither highly skilled nor immigration: these are temporary foreign workers, imported from abroad, with the explicit purpose of replacing American workers with lower salaries. I remain fully committed to eliminating rampant and widespread H-1B abuses and ending up with outrageous practices, such as those that occurred at Disney in Florida, when Americans were forced to form their foreign replacements. I will end up forever using the H-1B as a cheap job program and instituting an absolute requirement to hire American workers for each visa and immigration program. No exceptions.

H-1B Gift News: Bodies. You want to import 275,000 college graduates for October jobs.

85K visas will be awarded by drawing, without need or by skill.

U.S. graduates will vote on coronavirus fall in November.

Trump’s “American Rent” plan doesn’t work. @ H1Bhttps: //t.co/jO2vgbZ5HK

– Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) April 1, 2020