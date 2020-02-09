Lawyers Hagel Sanders, Yang campaign financial reform plans

Advocates of democracy praise the Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) About their “transformative” reform promises for campaign financing.

In an exclusive edition of Law & Crime, the nonprofit and impartial group Fix Democracy First gave a first overview of New Hampshire’s view of how the remaining 2020 candidates stand on the so-called “critical issue of democratic reform”.

Fix Democracy First, an umbrella organization made up of other, smaller interest groups such as Equal Citizens, End Citizens United and Represent.Us, published their “Reformers Report” in order to bind each candidate to his preferred replacement for the current big money campaign financing system, which largely depends on the controversial decision of the US Supreme Court Citizens United is shaped.

In 2010, the country’s Supreme Partisan Court issued a decision in Citizens United v FEC that repealed most of the 2002 Reform Act for Non-Party Campaigns – Gold Return (after senators John McCain (R-Ariz.) And Russell fine gold (D-Wisc.)), The main authors of the once celebrated package.

The analysis used by the conservative judges was novel, but it was logically based on the concept of entrepreneurial personality – a set of rights and legal fictions that the president once seriously rejected Abraham Lincoln,

The conservative majority decision of the Supreme Court read: (1) The government cannot restrict the use of state-created bodies such as companies and non-profit organizations or state-sanctioned bodies such as unions. (2) Spending money is a form of protected language that cannot be restricted across the board; and – therefore – (3) the government cannot seriously prohibit political spending by third party organizations.

The Democrats have long resisted the political fundraising and spending system in which small cliques of loosely connected millionaires and billionaires exercise tremendous power over United States democracy. For this purpose, each of the Democratic Party that is still running runs for the President – with the exception of the former Vice President Joe Biden – “We promised to make fundamental reforms a priority in their administration,” said Fix Democracy First.

Harvard Law Professor Larry Lessig everywhere praised the candidates for their “significant commitments”.

“To follow in the footsteps of the House Transitional Act to the For the People Act. The platforms advocated by these candidates include fundamental reform of virtually all broken parts of our democracy,” Lessig said.

End Citizens United spokesman Tiffany Muller Each candidate supported “a combination of automatic voter registration, the restoration of the Voting Rights Act” and other “critical reforms” such as ending guerrilla rights. In addition, every democrat has an exception on the ticket Michael Bloomberg supports a constitutional amendment that would reverse Citizens United.

However, Sanders and Yang stand out for their support for so-called “Democracy Dollars”, a system in which each US voter receives vouchers that would help candidates support their campaigns instead of the traditional campaign fundraiser.

“Bernie Sanders approved vouchers,” Lessig said, and “Andrew Yang first suggested $ 100 to them in April,” during a town hall sponsored by the group last year.

“This is the most transformative reform currently under discussion to change the way campaigns are funded,” Lessig said

Executive Director for Equal Opportunities Jason Harrow extensively praised the two brand candidates in comments on Law & Crime.

“Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang made history by supporting Democracy Dollars. These are vouchers that are given to every citizen to donate to any candidate,” he said by email. “This would revolutionize campaigns and fundraisers.”

(Image via Joshua Lott / Getty Images.)