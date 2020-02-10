Lawyers Make Final Arguments In Double Murder Trial

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – In closing arguments, lawyers asked a jury to decide whether a Bakersfield man shot and killed his mother and stepfather, or killed his stepfather only after the other man – who he says attacked him for years – shot and killed his mother.

Derek Connell, 33, shot Chris and Kim Higginbotham on the night of April 30, 2016, at their home in southwest Bakersfield, prosecutor Marcus Cuper told the jury on Monday.

“The murders of Chris and Kim are likely never to be fully understood or explained,” said Cuper.

But he said the evidence shows that Connell was the killer. He was caught leaving the house with empty bleach bottles in his vehicle, he lied to the police several times about what happened and, during an interview, told investigators that he believed he had committed the murders.

Connell was frequently in trouble, drank a lot, and returned with his mother and stepfather after serving a nine-month sentence, the prosecutor said. He wrote a letter of apology to his family to apologize for what he had done and to blame his actions on alcohol.

Cuper concluded by asking the jury to render two convictions for first degree murder.

Assistant public defender Paul Cadman, Connell’s lawyer, told jurors that Chris Higginbotham had assaulted Connell for years, starting at the age of 10. On the night of the killings, Connell finally spoke to his mother about the abuse he had suffered, said Cadman.

When Kim Higginbotham confronted her husband, he killed her, the lawyer said. Connell then killed his stepfather and poured bleach on his body. He hated his stepfather so much that he planned to cut his body and deliver the parts to other family members.

Cadman called the police investigation “sloppy,” noting that the first officer to clean up the home did not notice Kim Higginbotham’s body. He added that the police also missed a naked print found near the woman’s body and that the defense claims to have been left by Chris Higginbotham when he shot her.

It has never been determined who owns this fingerprint.

“If you think the unanswered questions are important, it’s a reasonable doubt,” said Cadman.

The defense will continue to close at 1:30 p.m.

If convicted of two counts of first degree murder, Connell faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.