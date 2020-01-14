Lawyers representing 4 families of victims of the Conception boat disaster accuse owner, captain and defective battery

SANTA BARBARA, California (KABC) – Lawyers representing the families of four victims killed when the Conception dive boat burned and sank off the coast of Santa Cruz Island last September put the blame on the owner of the boat and his captain.

The disaster claimed the lives of 34 people. It has been California’s deadliest marine disaster in over 150 years.

“Their training was inappropriate and their policies and procedures were flawed,” lawyer Robert Mongeluzzi, of Philadelphia-based law firm Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky, said at the press conference on Monday.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board found that the six Conception crew members were sleeping when the fire broke out. Mongeluzzi said it was a deadly violation of federal law, which requires at least one person awake and on patrol 24 hours a day.

While investigators have yet to reveal the cause of the fire, lawyers said it was obvious: a faulty rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

These batteries and their chargers, lawyers said, were associated with powerful diving equipment, such as underwater scooters and lights. They also alleged that the loading equipment was dispersed throughout the kitchen, where the only two exits from the bunk room were routed.

“The lack of redundancy, different means of getting out, gave the victims trapped under the bridge, no way to get out of their berths, no way to get out of this fire,” said lawyer Jeff Goodman.

Lawyers say the boat’s owners were aware of the danger of battery fires because the Conception’s twin ship, the Vision, had detonated a rechargeable battery a year earlier. Goodman said the crew members threw the burning battery overboard, but the boat owner, Truth Aquatics, did not investigate.

“In this case, Truth Aquatics did not report it to the Coast Guard, did not call in security professionals to reassess what they were doing, and if they did, they would have noticed this problem, “said Goodman.

Eyewitness News contacted the law firm representing Truth Aquatics and its owner Glen Fritzler, but received no response before the deadline.

Because the company has filed a motion to limit liability, anyone seeking to prosecute Truth Aquatics in connection with the disaster has only until July 1 to take legal action.

