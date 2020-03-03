lax-electric-power-restored-following-outage-impact-operations-in-several-terminals

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Power at Los Angeles International Airport and the encompassing location, which include the Loyola Marymount College campus, was restored Tuesday afternoon soon after a temporary but popular outage.

The outage was to start with noted around 12: 20 p.m. Airport officers claimed in a tweet that the outage was impacting operations at Terminals one, two and 3.

LMU officials said the outage was impacting the full Playa Vista campus and recommended everybody to stay out of elevators.

About 30 minutes later on, airport officials mentioned the electric power was restored.

Information and facts on what triggered the outage was not immediately produced.

Building: This report eill be up to date as additional facts becomes accessible.