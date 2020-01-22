LAX screens passengers from China as coronavirus reaches the United States

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Los Angeles International Airport and other US airports are on high alert following the first confirmed case of coronavirus travel in the United States.

LAX is currently one of five airports in the United States that screen airline passengers from China. The coronavirus that has made hundreds of people sick and killed nine in China, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Tuesday.

The first case in the United States is reported in Washington State. A man in his thirties was hospitalized on his return from Wuhan, in central China.

Health care providers are now preparing for what could happen as the Lunar New Year trips intensify.

“We have to be very careful because our immune system has never seen this virus before,” said Dr. Anthony Cardillo of Adventist Health. “And that’s why we are all very sensitive, especially the very young and the very old.”

The potentially deadly coronavirus arrives just when the flu is on the rise. The CDC says the symptoms may resemble colds, flu, or pneumonia.

In Wuhan, commuters wear masks as the virus continues to spread. There are more than 400 cases reported in China and 9 people have died.

Doctors urge people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, to avoid crowded areas, and to cover their mouths when coughing.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.