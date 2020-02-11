Lazada refills face masks and wants consumers to report overloaded sellers in Malaysia

As of today, Lazada is holding a flash sale for face masks at 10 a.m. – Image via SojaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, February 11 – With the outbreak of the new Corona Virus 2019, Lazada wants to ensure that all Malaysians have access to essentials such as face masks at a reasonable price. The e-commerce platform has announced several measures aimed at protecting consumers and increasing the availability of face masks and other related items.

As of today, Lazada is holding a flash sale for face masks at 10 a.m. On the promo picture they offer KF94 Airfit masks for RM 4.50 each.

Lazada also said they are committed to ensuring that their sellers maintain reasonable prices for essential items and actively monitor the situation with the government. They also encourage buyers to report unscrupulous sellers to their customer care team for further investigation. To prevent hoarding, Lazada also puts a cap on essential items to keep consumers supplied with face masks and other items.

According to the Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, a single-layer face mask costs RM7 per pack, while a two-layer mask costs RM10 per pack. In the meantime, the three-layer face mask costs RM40 per box and the N95 mask RM6 per piece. The ministry has issued connections to premises that increase the price of face masks. Traders who have been found to violate the 2011 Price Control and Anti-Profiting Law could face a maximum fine of RM 100,000 or a custodial sentence of up to three years or both.

Internally, Lazada has taken further steps to ensure the health and safety of its employees and their families. This includes their policies regarding work agreements, travel and other activities. In addition, all equipment used in the Lazada Malaysia storage facilities is disinfected and the logistics personnel undergo daily temperature checks and strict disinfection processes before handling packages. – Soy Cincau