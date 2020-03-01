[lazio-go-top-rated-as-covid-19-hits-serie-a-fixtures]

Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (proper) in motion with Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu in a Serie A match at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy February 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

MILAN, March 1 — Lazio moved top of Serie A yesterday with a two- victory about Bologna as 5 matches were being postponed in the Italian top rated flight owing to fears in excess of the coronavirus.

To start with-50 percent goals from Luis Alberto and Joaquin Correa sent Lazio two factors clear of reigning champions Juventus and prolonged their unbeaten league operate to 21 matches.

Bologna had two 2nd-fifty percent targets disallowed next VAR critiques.

Sunday’s clash among Juventus and third-put Inter Milan in Turin was amid these fixtures to be identified as off and rearranged for May well 13. It experienced at first been scheduled to be performed guiding closed doors.

Italy is the region in Europe toughest strike by the virus outbreak, with 900 scenarios and 21 fatalities — typically in cities in the north.

The selection experienced been taken in reaction to the “excellent circumstances relating to security of public health and protection”, the league said.

Lazio have played a game more than Juventus when Inter, who are eight factors adrift, have two matches in hand on the leaders right after their fixture with Sampdoria last weekend was also postponed. — AFP