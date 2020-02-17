[Lazio vs Inter Milan live stream: How to view Serie A clash – Television channel, kick-off time and workforce news]

Serie A title rivals Lazio and Inter Milan experience off this weekend in a massive clash at the best of the desk.

The two go into the match separated by just a level and have been in good sort this season.

Lazio are unbeaten in the league considering the fact that their defeat at Inter on September 25 while the Nerazzurri have not shed because Oct.

Simone Inzaghi’s side received at Parma very last time out although Antonio Conte’s league leaders arrived from two down to see off rivals AC.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte will be keen to defeat Serie A title rivals Lazio

Lazio vs Inter Milan: Day and kick off time

The Serie A clash will choose place on Sunday, February 16 and will kick off at seven.45pm British isles time – that is 8.45pm in Italy.

The match is becoming held at the Stadio Olimpico where by Inter won 3- very last time.

Inter also claimed the details when these two met in September, profitable 1- thanks to Danilo D’Ambrosio’s strike.

Lazio vs Inter Milan: Television channel and are living stream

The Serie A clash will be proven on Leading Athletics 1, with protection underway from 7.40pm.

This channel is available by membership for £11.99 a thirty day period on Sky, when Virgin Media buyers will need to mobile phone up.

You can also stay stream on Premier Player for £11.99 for each month or £99 for the yr.

For US viewers, you can tune in via ESPN+.

Lazio star Ciro Motionless

Lazio vs Inter Milan: Staff news

Lazio captain Senad Lulic is their only absentee as he proceeds his recovery from an ankle damage.

They have experienced a 7 days off so could maintain with the exact same workforce that conquer Parma very last weekend.

Inter Milan will be without having Roberto Gagliardini and Stefano Sensi but Samir Handanovic is fit to commence once more

They are predicted to deploy Diego Godin alongside Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij at the back.

Lazio vs Inter Milan: What has been said?

Inter midfielder and ex-Lazio male Antonio Candreva: “We’re completely ready for the match towards Lazio. We normally practice very well and we’re developing some thing unique below. Ours is a path of development with ongoing advancements.

“Lazio are a robust crew, they’ve been in excellent type for months. In standard they’ve been finding great success for several years now.

“It will be a large and exciting match, which we cannot hold out to engage in. We’ll truly go for it.

“I invested 4 and a half amazing many years at the Olimpico and I’m incredibly fond of Lazio, they did a lot for me. I have excellent memories that I’ll cherish endlessly, but now we’re opponents and we’re likely there to win.

“We deserve to keep where we are for the hard operate we have been placing in due to the fact summer months.

“We want to go as significantly as we can in every single levels of competition, suitable till the close of the season. But we’ve only obtained 1 philosophy, and that is to take issues recreation by video game and put together for each individual match as greatest we can.”