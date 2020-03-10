LBT women face many challenges in the UK

A stock photo of a doctor writing a letter to a pregnant woman at a hospital. (Envato / dolgachov)

In its fourth year, LBT Women’s Health Week highlights gender inequalities, men and women and experiences first-time women in the UK.

While the gender disparity is well known, the fact that LBT women face poorer care than straight women, stupid women are still a long-standing issue.

“The differences between LGBT + women, and the best practices that address these issues, are rarely discussed in the health or LGBT community,” says Sarah Humphreys, chair of the community-supported health and charity ELOP.

“The LBT Women’s Health Week, since 2017, has been launching this one week in March, helping individuals and organizations launch throughout the year to reduce health inequalities and improve LGBT + women’s health and well-being.”

LBT Women’s Health Week shows that gay, bisexual and transgender women are more likely to encounter questions or curiosity about having sex with health professionals, with 8.1 percent of participants, 5.9 percent of bisexuals, 12.1 percent. queer cis women and 15.4 percent of trans women tell them that this happened to them last year.

LBT + women also find it difficult to find support services for insane, more than half of homosexuals, heterosexuals, full time bodyguards and some women find it “difficult” or “easy” to access health care. last year.

Lesbian and lesbian women are also 10 times less likely than the last three years to become pregnant women.

The National LGB&T Partnerhip, which publishes worrying protocols and runs LBT Women’s Health Week, says that caring women who are well cared for, social, trans, and receptive to women receiving medical attention exacerbate some of these health problems.

Twenty-seven out of 17 women and 42% of healthy women suffer from chronic health problems, while 28% of married women and 14% of caregivers said they intentionally injured themselves last year – compared with 6 percent exclusively for ordinary UK people.

Women and women who are sexually active with women are also more likely to become cancerous, to get pregnant as teenagers, or to have eating disorders more than single women.

Emma Meehan of the LGBT Foundation said: “During LBT Women’s Health Week is a reflection on LGBT + women and their needs and experiences in all aspects of design and referral.

“There are three areas we advocate: Enlightenment – to understand and convey what we want; mission – to ensure that this is fair and inclusive;

There will be a House of Commons debate today, chaired by Conservative MP Crispin Blunt and SNP’s Hannah Bardell, on homosexuality, men and women and cultures.