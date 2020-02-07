Lead in the water at at least six primary schools in Utrecht

At six primary schools in Utrecht, harmful amounts of lead were discovered in the water, reports the municipal council.

After the discovery of lead in schools, crèches and houses in Amsterdam, Utrecht tested all the city administration buildings that were built before 1960 – when the material was banned for use in pipes.

According to the first “quick scan” of 25 schools, six lead levels indicate that they have lead lines. For five of them it is unclear whether the pipes are in the building or in the external connection to the power grid.

The six schools that are believed to have lead are the Gertrudisschule, the De Piramide, the Taalschule Utrecht, the SBO Belle van Zuylen, the St. Jan de Doperschool and the Ludgerschool. Children here are now prohibited from drinking from the tap and are given bottled water.

Investigations are ongoing at another 46 schools in Utrecht, and Rotterdam is also examining buildings owned by the Council.

The Dutch Health Council warned last year that up to 200,000 households across the country could have lead water pipes, which poses a particular risk to young children and pregnant women.

