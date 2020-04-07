Leader in demand for armed services boards, calls for firing on Secretary of Navy

House Armed Services Committee chair Adam Smith (D-WA) on Monday requested the removal of Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly due to his decision to fire Marine Capt. Brett Crozier for the leak of an alarming note he wrote about a coronavirus outbreak on his ship.

Smith said in a statement:

I do not agree with the way the acting Secretary of the Modly Navy has handled the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Theodore Roosevelt. His decision to relieve Captain Crozier was, at best, an overreaction to the captain’s extraordinary steps in protecting his crew.

Smith released a statement last week in which he called Crozier firing an “overreaction,” but acknowledged that Crozier “clearly went outside the chain of command” and did not “handle the enormous pressure properly.”

But Smith’s statement on Monday came after Modly addressed the Roosevelt crew and strongly suggested that Crozier sift the note. Modly told the crew:

If, in my opinion, you thought that this information would not be released to the public, in this age and the information we live in, then you were an A, too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer on a ship like this. The alternative is that he did it on purpose. And this is a gross violation of the (Uniform Code of Military Justice) that you all know.

Smith called Modly’s comment “deaf-deaf.”

“Modly’s acting secretary’s decision to target the Roosevelt sailors and to attack Captain Crozier personally shows a deaf-blind approach more focused on the personal self than one of the calm, constant leadership we desperately need in this crisis.” , he said.

“I no longer have confidence in the leadership of the Acting Secretary’s Navy and I think he should be fired.”

Since the shooting of Crozier, a heart of Democrats has called for Modly’s removal, criticized the Trump administration for Crozier’s execution, and requested an investigation.

Trump said during a news conference Monday that Crozier made a mistake sending the note the way he did – through an unsecured system of more than 20 people – but said he would study the case since I had such a stellar career before this one. incident

Trump said of Crozier:

… he did some damage, sent a letter and many, many copies; I do not know, I heard 28 copies, I heard many, many. Also, the letter was five pages long, I didn’t read the letter, but I think it was five pages long in one space.

That writes a lot. You know, he’s a ship captain, he’s a very important person in a very expensive boat. A nuclear-powered ship. You should not send letters like that. But it happens. Sometimes I would write a letter and say, “I wish I didn’t send it.” Not too often, but it does happen.

…

Maybe I’ll see maybe we can do something, because I’m not looking to destroy the life of a person who has had an otherwise stellar career.

