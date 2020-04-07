Leaders: Amidst Coronavirus Problems, Trump’s Safety to Make the World’s Health Organization

A few weeks into the effort to distance themselves from people in order to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, many aspects of daily life seem different than they actually do little. than a month ago. For those lucky enough to be able to work indoors, the trousers are already out of the way, and if they are not, only brands can get in the way of a seat belt. Outside of the people you are living with, many, if not all of your interactions happen on a computer or phone. The idea of ​​one day getting into the office or taking a lot of transportation now seems like a treat for you to pay well. In the place where your hands used to be, two colored stickers are now hung. And whereas during the B.C. (Before Coronavirus) era, you might have to stop asking yourself “WTF is wrong Donald Trump? ”Three or four times a day, it has now become an hour.

Yes, although he encouraged his nephew to bring the government’s response to the problem, suggesting that the virus could have the advantage of using the ventilator he needed if its governor will start kissing the ring, comfort the Americans by telling them the ridiculous news, or rating his worst performance 10, the US president only is to make the hits come. And on Tuesday, the time that probably stood most was when he took to Twitter to dump the World Health Organization in the middle of a global disaster, suggesting that some it may withdraw from the US. “The W.H.O. it broke down, ”he, the man who had been forced to get the phrase“ really broke it ”tattoo on his forehead, tweeted. “For some reason, a lot of money from the US, not even China. We have to look at that.”

Admittedly, this is extremely rich given the fact that the WHO announced the COVID-19 has global health on January 30 and Trump has taken a six-week reduction in total. the things that have no major impact. But let’s look specifically at the issue of travel-ban, should we agree? As Politico notes, WHO warns that ” restricting travel to the area or refusal of entry to passengers who come from protected areas is often not effective in preventing roadblocks. enter ‘coronavirus infection,’ warning that ‘in general, evidence that prohibits movement of people and emergency medical equipment is ineffective in in many cases and will eliminate services from other disruptions. ”But the group also acknowledged that travel restrictions“ will have a public health effect at the start of the year. the protection level of the event, because they will allow affected countries to measure the response that is uninterrupted, and non-affected countries have the opportunity to start and act. … preparedness. ”

At Trump – you’ve probably heard? – past the travel restrictions, like most of its initiatives, the action was reckless and ineffective. For one, it was not reported until the coronavirus case appeared in China; on the other, it was not linked to any significant government assistance to prepare the United States for what it was referring to. Also:

The ban… includes an exemption that is reported by nearly 40,000 people to the United States on direct flights from China.