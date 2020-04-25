Leaders Behind Mexican Border State Fighting Zeta Narcotics

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon – An independent drug distribution gang in the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon continues to openly challenge Los Zetas over lucrative territories in the Monterrey metropolitan area. Breitbart Texas recently unmasked its leader and has now obtained exclusive information about the identities of the band’s top lieutenants.

Known as Los Billys, the gang is made up of independent drug dealers who joined after the Los Zetas Cartel’s Northeast faction began a systemic push to take over the local doctor’s market in Monterrey in early 2019, Breitbart Texas reported. Information from U.S. police sources working in Mexico revealed that Los Billys and the CDN are engaged in warfare for a month that led to targeted assassinations.

Many of the initial victims of the murder were drug dealers and dead users in the city squares around Monterrey and its environs. Nuevo Leon state officials believed the killings were carried out by the CDN-Los Zetas. Recent information obtained from several raids on Billys ’bank houses revealed that they are also responsible for many murders in the area, all of them linked to the ongoing turf war.

Law enforcement sources revealed in Breitbart Texas that in recent weeks, several drug users who had outstanding debts and feared a terrible end threw themselves into Los Billys and drove authorities to more than 30 homes.

Breitbart, Texas, recently unmasked Saul “El Chaparro o Tumbado” Salinas Gonzalez, the leader of Los Billys, which has been linked to numerous bank houses on the outskirts of Escobedo, Garcia and Santa Catarina. Locally, Salinas happens to be a U.S. businessman who lives in Monterrey and travels regularly to Texas. He has gone underground in recent days and let his senior lieutenants play a more prominent role in the organization.

Information about Breitbart Texas from U.S. police officers revealed that the man on the right and the second in command of El Chaparro is Jose Antonio “Tony Montana,” Chavarin Mendoza. Chavarin spent time in Topo Chico State Prison in 2015 on drug distribution charges, officials said. More recently, the man known as Tony Montana has been named on several narco banners where he has been accused of having several police officers on his payroll.

Another Los Billys lieutenant is José Luis “Choco,” Castro Rodriguez, a leader of the criminal organization on the outskirts of Santa Catarina and Garcia. The Choco is known to carry gold-plated weapons and is the subject of several underground rap songs.

Authorities identified El Choco’s top aide as Gabriela Anahi, “China,” Borja Villalobos. Not only does he deal with some of his security details, but he’s also in charge of raising money from the various drug showcases and extorting drug addicts who have debts with the gang. China earned a reputation for not only having used death threats, but for having been a strong hand in defeating drug users.

A top police officer with Los Billys, known as El Cuervo, is a former police officer in the suburb of Santa Catarina. He also served as bodyguard for the former mayor of the city. Andrés “El Cuervo” Gonzalez Aleman became the target of a robbery investigation in 2014, but was eventually released for lack of evidence. In 2016, González Aleman had an accidental discharge of his firearm while another officer was attending. The accident left permanent damage to his leg.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Breitbart Texas Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Breitbart’s top management. You can follow him on Twitter and Facebook. You can contact Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the general manager and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project of Breitbart Texas with Ildefonso Ortiz and the senior management of Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. You can contact bdarby@breitbart.com.

Tony Aranda, of the Cartel Chronicles project in Breitbart, Texas, contributed to this report