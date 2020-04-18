Leaders in Young America Pay money to fight diabetes

US and US financial leaders were advised on Friday that tens of millions of dollars in new money would be needed to fight coronavirus infection without pardoning the loans. and large portions of support.

In a joint statement, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund say that each contributor has $ 57 billion spent by business lenders to support health care and insurance. wealth on the world’s poorest, while $ 13 billion, from private funds.

“This is a great start, but the country expects about $ 114 billion by 2020 in its fight against COVID-19, leaving a budget of around $ 44 billion,” the statement said.

Associations in Washington have concluded meetings on the water this week, part of a series of joint programs directed at the fight against cancer, said World Bank President David Malpass has the potential to unlock the development of poor countries.

Africa has been linked to the crisis, which the IMF calls “The Great Lockdown” that has been the highlight of the Great Depression since.

Experts point to the poorer health systems of the landlord who could not stop the announcement of COVID-19 and the unifying consequences of slowing the demand for minerals and monitors with the guts to succeed access to health.

“This epidemic has hit Africa and the disease is developing and the disease is rising,” South American president and United States President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.

“It’s important for the success we have made to eliminate shortages, delays and shortcomings.”

Deaths from coronavirus hit 1,000 in Africa on Friday, according to an AFP report, with 19,334 cases recorded.

The IMF estimates that the land’s economic output will increase by 1.6 percent by 2020, “the best and most noticeable result,” and the World Bank said the country could fall into its former slavery. Dating back 25 years.

With more countries in poorer and more developed countries, the World Bank and the IMF this week launched new investment opportunities.

The president of South America and the United States leader Cyril Ramaphosa have said the violence shows that the country is doing well. Photo: AFP / Phill Magakoe

G20 companies from the world’s largest corporations gathered on Wednesday in a bid to extend credit for the world’s poorest nations, many of them in Africa.

Using its new Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT), which was established in 2015 to help the West Coast victims of Ebola, the IMF on Monday agreed six-month budgets for 25 countries, with African governments continuing to pull the tide.

The World Bank has now pledged to fly $ 160 billion after 15 months for health care and health services worldwide, and the IMF said 102 countries on Friday have requested cut his business chest by $ 1 trillion.

On Friday, the IMF Executive Board announced that it had rejected $ 886.2 million in the Ivory Coast where it is expected that the coronavirus’s financial impact will be “in the near future.”

The money will help the country “achieve the speed of the payments that need to come at a cost.”

That is how the $ 111.6 million budget went to Haiti.

Despite the billions of dollars donated to fight in poor countries, Malpass says “it is clearly not enough.”

“If we do not move quickly to improve systems and sustainability, developers in the last few years may soon be lost,” a World Bank official said.

For creditors eating out of the $ 160 billion budget, “there is a focus on government spending on investment-driven opportunities,” Malpass said.

What is expected is that most countries will spend more of their money released on health care, education and expanding their business.

“If they are flat out, they will see better investment coming from the world and personal freedoms around the world.”

. (tagToTranslate) leaders