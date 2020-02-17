[leaders-real-madrid-held-to-draw-by-late-celta-strike]

Genuine Madrid’s Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring their next purpose with Eden Hazard at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid February 16, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 17 — Actual Madrid’s La Liga title bid took a dent right after Zinedine Zidane’s leaders ended up held to a 2-two draw at household to Celta Vigo yesterday, denied all a few factors by a late strike from Santi Mina.

Mina latched on to a classy by way of ball from former Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez and produced a medical lower finish to equalise in the 85th minute, trimming Real’s lead around Barcelona to a person position.

Celta took an early lead by means of Russian striker Fedor Smolov and Serious struggled to reply, foremost to the dwelling enthusiasts booing their players off the pitch when the halftime whistle was blown.

But the league leaders came out much better following the split and Toni Kroos levelled in the 52nd moment, shortly after True captain Sergio Ramos had a goal dominated out for offside.

Ramos then scored from the penalty place to place Zidane’s aspect in entrance in the 65th minute right after Eden Hazard, creating his to start with outing in practically a few months right after recovering from an ankle injuries, was tripped by Celta keeper Ruben Blanco.

“Dropping two factors at household hurts me a whole lot,” Zidane advised reporters.

“Celta are a good crew that never deserve to be close to the bottom of the league but it is agonizing to lose the two factors immediately after we made these a huge work.”

Actual forward Gareth Bale meanwhile prevented a attainable purple card for a wild tackle on Celta’s Rafinha, escaping with only a reserving.

The attract finished a 5-recreation successful streak in the league for the leaders and left them on 53 points following 24 game titles, a person in advance of 2nd-put Barcelona who defeat Getafe two-one at household on Saturday.

Celta, who had dropped on their last seven league visits to the Santiago Bernabeu, climbed out of the relegation zone into 17th put in the standings.

“I’m happy with my effectiveness, not so happy with the draw but I believe we can do improved in our subsequent video game,” mentioned Hazard.

“When you are winning 2-one you ought to gain the game. They are superior gamers but they arrived below just to defend, they experienced only two probabilities and scored two objectives.” — Reuters