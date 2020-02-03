Leading Democrats finally prevail against Iowa Caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) – Some Democratic presidential candidates fought to the finish line on Monday. The leaders are trying to finalize the deal in Iowa.

Bernie Sanders swung into one of his last campaign stops in front of the Iowa Caucus on Monday evening, targeting President Donald Trump and a government that believes it is “above the law”.

“We don’t want a president who despises the constitution, the rule of law and democracy,” said Sanders.

Joe Biden reiterated Sander’s argument in a one-on-one interview with KTIV on Monday morning, saying “our democracy is at risk” if President Trump is re-elected.

“You see how he divided the country, how he alienated us from our allies around the world, and how he hugged dictators,” said Biden. “I think it will be extreme, extremely destabilizing if he is elected for another four years. I think it will change the nature of our country.”

While not mentioning the President by name, Pete Buttigieg alluded to a move away from a government that “occupied” the Presidency.

“I’m running for this office because I think the presidency has a purpose,” said Buttigieg. “And the purpose of the presidency is not to glorify the president, but to empower and unite the American people.”

Elizabeth Warren’s goal? Break the tallest and hardest glass ceiling and bring America’s middle class with you.

“When I made the decision to take part in this race, it was about who I would fight for … they are the same people I have fought for all my life,” said Warren. “It’s about working families, it’s about making the economy work for everyone.”

These four candidates have almost reached the top in the last poll. The latest Des Moines Register poll, scheduled to be released on Saturday evening, gave no boost. The newspaper took part in the survey because “irregularities” said that Pete Buttigieg’s name could have been removed from the list in at least one call.

By Matt Breen, KTIV

